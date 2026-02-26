Vikings & Anthony Richardson Have Mutual Interest

Cameron Wolfe reports the Vikings and Colts QB Anthony Richardson have mutual interest.

Richardson and the Colts mutually decided to allow him to seek a trade on Thursday, as they plan on bringing QB Daniel Jones back on a short-term deal.

Alec Lewis mentions Minnesota liked Richardson coming out of the draft in 2023 and thinks he would be a perfect backend developmental option. However, Lewis thinks the Vikings are primarily targeting a signal caller with more experience, production, reliability and higher floor.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2025, Richardson appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.

We’ll have more on Richardson and the Colts as the news becomes available.