Colts Designate CB Charvarius Ward & LB Jaylon Carlies To Return

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

Colts HC Shane Steichen announced they are designating CB Charvarius Ward and LB Jaylon Carlies to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, per Mike Chappell. 

Charvarius Ward

This opens both players’ 21-day windows to practice before being activated. 

Ward landed on injured reserve last month due to a concussion he suffered in warmups. 

Ward, 29, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State back in 2018.

He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Cowboys but was traded during training camp to the Chiefs.

Ward returned to the Chiefs in 2022 on a second-round restricted tender worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season. He later signed a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the 49ers. 

Again testing the free agent market, Ward signed a three-year $60 million deal with the Colts this past offseason.

In 2025, Ward has appeared in four games for the Colts and recorded nine tackles.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply