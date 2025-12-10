Colts Designating DT DeForest Buckner To Return

The Colts are designating DT DeForest Buckner to return from injured reserve today, per Stephen Holder.
This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.
It’s some much-needed good news on the injury front for Indianapolis. He’s been out since the beginning of November with a neck injury.
Buckner, 31, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016 out of Oregon. He was in the final year of his four-year, $18.19 million contract when the 49ers picked up his fifth-year option.
San Francisco traded Buckner to the Colts for a first-round pick in 2020. Indianapolis promptly signed Buckner to a four-year, $84 million extension.
He was due $20.25 million in the final year of the deal and later signed a two-year, $46 million extension with the Colts.
In 2025, Buckner has appeared in nine games for the Colts and recorded 42 tackles, four sacks, and nine tackles for loss.
