Colts DT DeForest Buckner On What Went Wrong Defensively In 2024: Ego

After a disappointing season that saw them eliminated from postseason contention in a loss to the 3-14 Giants, Colts DT DeForest Buckner believes individual egos played a role in their 2024 demise.
Per WISH-TV News, Buckner said the following about what went wrong for Indianapolis in 2024: “Everybody needs to check their ego at the door. We all have them. Especially as a man in that locker room, we all have egos. But great teams, those guys, they sacrifice that ego and check it at the door.”
Former Colts P Pat McAfee went on a tirade on X questioning the team’s preparation and commitment following their loss to the Giants that Buckner essentially echoed in his own way.
Buckner, 30, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016 out of Oregon. He was in the final year of his four-year, $18.19 million contract when the 49ers picked up his fifth-year option.
San Francisco traded Buckner to the Colts for a first-round pick in 2020. Indianapolis promptly signed Buckner to a four-year, $84 million extension.
He was due $20.25 million in the final year of the deal and later signed a two-year, $46 million extension with the Colts.
In 2024, Buckner appeared in 12 games for the Colts and recorded 61 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
