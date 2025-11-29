Colts Elevate DT Chris Wormley For Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts officially elevated DT Chris Wormley from their practice squad on Saturday for their Week 13 game.

Wormley, 32, was selected by the Ravens in the third round out of Michigan in 2017. The Steelers later acquired Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wormley played out the final year of his four-year, $3,298,644 rookie contract before returning to the Steelers on a two-year deal in 2021.

He worked out for the Panthers before joining their practice squad in 2023. He was on and off their active roster. Wormley later caught on with the Ravens for a stint in 2024 before recently signing on to the Colts’ practice squad.

In 2024, Wormley appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded four total tackles.