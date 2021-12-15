Colts Elevate LB Malik Jefferson, Sign S Will Redmond To PS

According to Mike Chappell, the Colts are elevating LB Malik Jefferson from the practice squad to the active roster and signed S Will Redmond to the taxi squad in a corresponding move.

Jefferson, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus.

The Bengals waived Jefferson last year and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had a brief stint with the Chargers before catching on with the Titans.

From there, Jefferson returned to the Chargers a few weeks into the regular season last year and was eventually promoted to the active roster. Los Angeles released him back in March and he caught on with the Colts.

In 2020, Jefferson appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and recorded three tackles.