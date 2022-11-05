Colts Elevate RBs Phillip Lindsay & Jordan Wilkins

The Colts announced on Saturday that they have elevated running backs Phillip Lindsay and Jordan Wilkins for their upcoming game.

We have elevated RB Phillip Lindsay and RB Jordan Wilkins to the active roster from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 5, 2022

Lindsay, 28, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Lindsay was set to be a restricted free agent in 2021, and after initially tendering him the Broncos later rescinded the offer to allow him to test free agency. The Texans signed him to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million in March.

Houston waived Lindsay during the season and he was later claimed by the Dolphins. He signed with the Colts on a one-year deal for the 2022 season but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2022, Lindsay has appeared in two games for the Colts and rushed 14 times for 47 yards.