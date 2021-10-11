Colts Elevate S Ibraheim Campbell & DE Kameron Cline For Monday Night

The Colts announced they have elevated S Ibraheim Campbell and DE Kameron Cline from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Ravens.

Players can be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster and return twice per season without having to return through waivers.

Campbell, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Browns back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,792,008 contract when Cleveland decided to waive him with an injury settlement in 2017.

Campbell signed on with the Texans but was among their final roster cuts in 2018. From there, he had brief stints with the Cowboys and Jets before he was waived and later claimed by the Packers. Green Bay brought Campbell back in 2019.

Campbell signed with the Titans in 2020 on a one-year deal but was cut as the team trimmed its roster down to 53. He later landed on the Colts practice squad, and he spent the season bouncing between Indianapolis’ practice squad and active roster.

Campbell re-signed with the Colts on a futures contract in January but was cut prior to the start of the season. He returned later to their practice squad.

In 2020, Campbell appeared in five games for the Colts, recording just one tackle.