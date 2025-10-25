Colts Elevated CB Cameron Mitchell & DE Durell Nchami

The Colts announced on Saturday that they have elevated CB Cameron Mitchell and DE Durell Nchami for Week 8 against the Titans.

Mitchell, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Northwestern.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $4.2 million rookie deal when the Browns opted to waive him.

Mitchell was subsequently claimed by the Colts and has been on and off their active roster.

In 2025, Mitchell has appeared in two games for the Browns and two games for the Colts, recording two tackles and a forced fumble.