Colts Elevating CB Cameron Mitchell & RB Ameer Abdullah

Per Mike Chappell, the Colts are elevating CB Cameron Mitchell and RB Ameer Abdullah this week.

we have elevated RB Ameer Abdullah and CB Cameron Mitchell to the active roster from the practice squad for #AZvsIND. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 11, 2025

Abdullah, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.156 million contract when the Lions elected to waive Abdullah in 2018.

He was later claimed off of waivers by the Vikings. Minnesota brought him back on a one-year contract in 2019 and again in 2020. He was on and off of their roster in 2021 before signing with the Panthers.

The Raiders signed Abdullah on three consecutive one-year deals. He had a brief stint with the 49ers in camp before making his way onto the Colts’ practice squad.

In 2025, Abdullah has appeared in one game for the Colts and rushed two times for six yards and one touchdown.