Colts Elevating CB Chris Lammons For Week 9

The Colts announced on Saturday that they are elevating CB Chris Lammons for Week 9.

Lammons, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2018. He later signed on with the Falcons but lasted just a few months in Atlanta.

From there, Lammons had brief stints with the Saints and Dolphins before the Chiefs signed him to their practice squad during the 2019 season.

The Chiefs declined to tender Lammons a qualifying offer last year but he later returned to Kansas City. The Bengals claimed him off waivers in January.

Lammson signed on with the Colts during the offseason and has been on and off the active roster.

In 2022, Lammons has appeared in one game for the Colts and recorded one tackle.