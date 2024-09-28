Colts Elevating CB David Long Jr. & DT Adam Gotsis

Per Mike Chappell, the Colts are elevating CB David Long Jr. and DT Adam Gotsis for their matchup in Week 4.

Long, 26, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Michigan back in 2019. He finished his four-year, rookie contract worth $3,801,391, including a $973,060 signing bonus and $973,060 guaranteed, and signed a one-year deal with the Raiders.

Long was waived by the Raiders and later claimed by the Panthers. Carolina opted to move on and he was later claimed by the Packers and finished out the 2023 season with them.

He signed with the Giants in May 2024 but was among their final roster cuts heading out of training camp.

In 2023, Long appeared in 14 games for the Raiders, Packers, and Rams and made two starts, recording 19 tackles and one pass breakup.