Colts Expected To Sign DT Chris Wormley To Practice Squad

According to Matt Zenitz, the Colts are expected to sign DT Chris Wormley to the practice squad.

He’ll add another veteran layer of depth for Indianapolis on the interior.

Wormley, 32, was selected by the Ravens in the third round out of Michigan in 2017. The Steelers later acquired Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wormley played out the final year of his four-year, $3,298,644 rookie contract before returning to the Steelers on a two-year deal in 2021.

He worked out for the Panthers before joining their practice squad in 2023. He was on and off their active roster. Wormley later caught on with the Ravens for a stint in 2024.

In 2024, Wormley appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded four total tackles.