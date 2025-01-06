Colts Fire DC Gus Bradley

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they’ve fired defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

“I’m appreciative of Gus and the commitment he made to the Colts,” head coach Shane Steichen said. “He is a man of great character, and I have the utmost respect for him. I felt like we needed to move in a different direction. I wish Gus and his family all the best moving forward.”

Indications were that even if the Colts didn’t make major changes regarding Steichen and GM Chris Ballard, notable moves such as parting ways with Bradley were likely this offseason.

Bradley, 56, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as their linebackers coach. After three years in Tampa Bay, Bradley departed to become the defensive coordinator of the Seahawks.

The Jaguars hired Bradley as their head coach in 2013 and he spent the next four years in Jacksonville before he was fired.

The Chargers hired Bradley as their defensive coordinator for the 2017 season and signed him to a three-year extension the following year.

During his four years with the Jaguars, Bradley produced a record of 14-47 (23 percent) and no playoff appearances.

In 2024, the Colts’ defense ranked No. 13 in fewest yards allowed, No. 17 in fewest points allowed, No. 8 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 25 in fewest passing yards allowed.