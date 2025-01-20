Colts GM Chris Ballard Expresses Concern With Anthony Richardson’s Availability

Through his first two seasons in the league, Colts QB Anthony Richardson has suited up just 15 times and missed their loss to the Giants in Week 17 which eliminated them from postseason contention.

Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard stated that Richardson is healthy now but wasn’t shy when discussing their concern with his lack of availability to start his career.

“He’s going into the offseason healthy,” Ballard said, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

“He’s not proven he can play 17 games. That, to me, is probably the biggest question right now, because we’re going on two seasons in a row where he’s dealt with injuries.”

Ballard wouldn’t commit to Richardson as the starter despite expressing his pleasure with the young signal caller.

“I don’t think we can completely stamp it,” Ballard said. “I like Anthony, and Anthony’s done some really good things. But there’s been some potholes, too.”

Richardson, 22, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson appeared in 11 games and completed 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 86 times for 499 yards and six touchdowns.