Colts GM: We’re Not Trading QB Anthony Richardson

Colts GM Chris Ballard told reporters today that, regarding the future of QB Anthony Richardson, “we’re not trading him,” per Joel Erickson.

Ballard expanded on that thought, taking issue with the sentiment that Richardson is done in Indianapolis after losing the starting job to QB Daniel Jones.

“I don’t agree with that. He’s come miles… To work so hard and not get the goal for himself, and to continue to work, that’s when we can get real growth,” he said via Stephen Holder.

Richardson’s agent had some interesting comments after his client was demoted, so there’s a lot of speculation about how the Colts and Richardson feel about each other at this stage of their relationship.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson appeared in 11 games and completed 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 86 times for 499 yards and six touchdowns.