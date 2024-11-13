Colts Going Back To Anthony Richardson As Starter

Colts HC Shane Steichen announced that the team will be turning back to QB Anthony Richardson as the starter, this week and for the rest of the season, per Joel Erickson.

Richardson was benched for veteran QB Joe Flacco two weeks ago because Steichen said, at the time, he gave the team the best chance to win and make the playoffs.

Since then, Indianapolis is 0-2 and turnovers have been a big problem for Flacco. But as recently as after the game Sunday, Steichen had been backing Flacco.

The Colts did turn down trade interest in Richardson before the deadline, so it seems like the goal had been to go back to the former first-rounder at some point.

Richardson, 22, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson has appeared in six games and completed 44.4 percent of his passes for 958 passing yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also rushed 41 times for 242 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Colts quarterback situation as the news is available.