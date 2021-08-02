Colts Have Had No Substantive Talks With Bears About Trade For Nick Foles

According to Josina Anderson, the Colts have not reached out to the Bears about a potential trade for backup QB Nick Foles in the past 48 hours.

Given Colts QB Carson Wentz‘s injury situation, there has been some natural speculation linking Indianapolis to Foles given he’s familiar with HC Frank Reich and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles filling in for Wentz.

However, Anderson adds that talks between the Colts and Bears involving Foles never really picked up steam even before Indianapolis traded for Wentz.

It would seem to be a longshot that the Colts are ultimately a trade destination for Foles, though that could depend on how much time Wentz ends up missing.

Foles is firmly third on the depth chart in Chicago and his name has come up as a trade option a couple of times this offseason, either as a veteran backup and mentor or as an emergency starter in case of injury.

Foles, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. Philadelphia traded Foles to the Rams back in 2015 in a deal for QB Sam Bradford and he later signed an extension with the team.

Foles lasted just over a year with the Rams before he was released and later signed on with the Chiefs. After a year in Kansas City, Foles agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Eagles.

From there, Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars that included $50.125 million guaranteed. He was traded to the Bears last offseason.

In 2020, Foles appeared in nine games for the Bears and completed 64.7 percent of his pass attempts for 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.