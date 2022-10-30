Colts HC Frank Reich Considered Safe For Now

According to Ian Rapoport, multiple sources have told him Colts HC Frank Reich‘s job security is “safe” right now.

Indianapolis shook things up in a big way this week by benching veteran QB Matt Ryan and going with Sam Ehlinger, a former sixth-round pick who started this season as the third-string quarterback.

That naturally led to speculation about what other changes may be in store for the underperforming Colts but Rapoport points out Reich and Colts GM Chris Ballard signed extensions last August that run through 2025.

Still, if more losses pile up while Ehlinger starts, the speculation will continue.

“I’m concerned for them,” one AFC executive said to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones. “They’re already being questioned about how they evaluate quarterbacks, and if [Ehlinger] comes in there and doesn’t play well, it’ll reflect poorly.”

Others told Jones they believed Colts owner Jim Irsay was behind the decision to bench Ryan, which caught the locker room off guard. Avoided an injury that would guarantee the rest of Ryan’s salary is believed to be one of the motivations, as it’s pretty clear Irsay will once again this offseason push the team to cut bait with its veteran quarterback after just a year.

“You should never let the contract dictate what you’re going to do on the field,” a rival AFC exec said. “Once you do that, you can’t win like that.”

Reich, 60, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 1985. He played 14 years in the NFL for the Bills, Panthers, Jets and Lions.

Reich began his coaching career with the Colts as an offensive coaching staff assistant back in 2008. He worked his way up to WRs coach before taking jobs with the Cardinals and Chargers.

The Eagles hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2016 under Doug Pederson. He left in 2018 to take the head coaching job with the Colts.

In five seasons in Indianapolis, Reich has a record of 40-31-1 (56.3 percent) with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record.

We’ll have more on Reich and the Colts as the news is available.