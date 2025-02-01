Colts Hiring Chris Hewitt As Pass Game Coordinator & Secondary Coach

Tom Pelissero reports that the Colts are hiring Chris Hewitt as a pass game coordinator and secondary coach.

Hewitt interviewed for defensive coordinator positions around the league last season, including with the Jaguars.

Hewitt, 50, began his coaching career as Notre Dame’s assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2003. He became Rutgers’ running backs and cornerbacks coach from 2004-2011 before making the jump to the NFL.

The Ravens hired Hewitt as its defensive backs coach from 2012-2019 before being pass defense coordinator from 2020-2021. Baltimore promoted him to defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach in 2022.

Hewitt and the Ravens mutually agreed to part ways just a few days ago and he is now landing with the Colts.