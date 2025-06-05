Colts Holding QB Anthony Richardson Out Of Minicamp With Shoulder Injury

The Indianapolis Colts announced today that QB Anthony Richardson will not participate in minicamp next week due to a shoulder injury.

Per Shane Steichen – QB Anthony Richardson is dealing with a shoulder injury and will not participate in mini-camp next week. pic.twitter.com/obF7ggLAvk — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) June 5, 2025

Colts HC Shane Steichen said Richardson aggravated his shoulder last week, per Mike Chappell. It’s to his throwing shoulder, the same one he’s had surgery on before.

He added Richardson doesn’t need another procedure and should be back at some point during training camp.

This is less than ideal for the former first-rounder, who has been splitting reps with veteran QB Daniel Jones in a true competition for the starting job this offseason.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson appeared in 11 games and completed 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 86 times for 499 yards and six touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Richardson as the news is available.