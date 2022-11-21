Colts Hosted Three Tight Ends For Workout

The Indianapolis Colts hosted TE Mark Vital, TE Rysen John and TE Marcus Santos-Silva for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Vital, 25, entered the 2021 NBA Draft, but was not selected. During his career at Baylor, he averaged 25 minutes a game and shot 47.1 percent from the floor with 6.4 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game, 1.1 steals per game and 0.8 blocked shots per game.

The Seahawks signed Vital to a contract last September ago before waiving him soon after. He quickly caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad and spent the season there. Kansas City brought him back on a futures deal for the 2022 season, but ultimately waived him back in July.

Vital had last played football in the eighth grade before changing sports. He has yet to appear in an NFL game.