Colts Hosted WRs Lil’Jordan Humphrey & Isaiah Coulter For Workouts

The Indianapolis Colts brought in WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey and WR Isaiah Coulter for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Humphrey, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

New Orleans re-signed Humphrey to their practice squad before later promoting him to the active roster. He was waived coming out of the preseason again in 2020 and bounced back and forth between their practice squad and roster for most of the season. The Saints re-signed him to a futures deal for 2021.

From there, Humphrey joined the Patriots. He spent time on and off of their roster this season before ultimately being released in November.

In 2022, Humphrey has appeared in six games for the Patriots and caught two passes on for 20 yards and no touchdowns.

Coulter, 24, was a three-year starter at Rhode Island before being selected by the Texans in the fifth round. He was in the second year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3,587,952 which included a signing bonus of $292,952 with Houston when they waived him.

He later caught on with the Bears practice squad ahead of the 2021 season. Chicago waived him back in November. From there, Coulter signed on with the Bills’ practice squad, but was ultimately released in December.

For his career, Coulter has appeared in four total games and is yet to record any statistics.