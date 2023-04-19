Colts Hosting Clemson DT Bryan Bresee For Top 30 Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Colts are hosting Clemson DT Bryan Bresee for a top 30 visit.

Bresee is one of the top defensive tackle prospects and is widely viewed as a first-round pick.

It’s wise not to read too much into these visits, as they’re only a small part of the total draft process. Nevertheless, it’s interesting for the Colts, as their pick at No. 4 is too high for Bresee and is expected to be earmarked for a quarterback.

They pick at No. 35 overall in the second round and it’s possible Bresee could be available for them there.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Bresee, 21, was one of the nation’s top high school recruits and started three years at Clemson. He was a freshman All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020, and still made second and third-team all-conference despite battling injuries in 2021 and 2022.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 23 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive tackle. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Colts DT Grover Stewart.

During his three-year college career, Bresee recorded 51 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one forced fumble and four pass deflections in 25 career games.