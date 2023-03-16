Colts Interested In QB Gardner Minshew

According to Zak Keefer, the Colts are looking into the possibility of signing QB Gardner Minshew.

The team will need a new backup quarterback and new HC Shane Steichen worked with Minshew the past two seasons in Philadelphia.

Minshew, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Washington State back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.7 million and made a base salary of $2,540,000 for the 2021 season.

The Jaguars traded Minshew to the Eagles coming out of the preseason in 2021 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He became an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Minshew appeared in five games for the Eagles and completed 44 of 76 pass attempts for 663 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He added a rushing touchdown.