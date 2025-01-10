Colts Interview Browns Safeties Coach Ephraim Banda For DC Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Colts interviewed Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda for their defensive coordinator vacancy on Friday.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Colts’ job:

Former Bengals DC Lou Anarumo (Scheduled)

Former Cardinals HC Steve Wilks (Scheduled)

Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda (Interviewed)

Banda, 43, began his coaching career at Incarnate Word as an assistant for the 2011 season. He worked as an assistant a few schools before being hired as the safties coach at Miami in 2016.

Banda worked his way up to co-defensive coordinator before Utah State hired him as their defensive coordinator/safeties coach in 2021. From there, he joined the Browns as their safeties coach in 2023.

