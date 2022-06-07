Colts LB Darius Leonard To Have Back Surgery, Will Miss Time During Training Camp

Colts HC Frank Reich told reporters that LB Darius Leonard needed to have surgery on his back, per Mike Chappell.

He added Leonard’s recovery time will cut into training camp, slated to start at the end of July. However, the Colts are hopeful he’ll be ready for the regular season.

Leonard avoided ankle surgery, which is notable given that had also been bothering him.

Leonard, 26, is a former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,247,808 rookie contract that included a $3,351,132 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $99 million extension.

He’s slated to make base salaries of $6.9 million and $15.7 million over the next two seasons.

In 2021, Leonard appeared in 16 games for the Colts and recorded 122 total tackles, four tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles, two recoveries, three interceptions and eight pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Leonard as the news is available.