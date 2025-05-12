Colts LB Zaire Franklin Likely Out Until Late July Following Ankle Procedure

Colts HC Shane Steichen revealed LB Zaire Franklin had a procedure done on his ankle that will likely keep him out until the start of training camp in late July.

“Yeah, he’s got an ankle deal. Got it cleaned up,” Steichen said, via SI.com’s Jake Arthur. “So, it’ll take some time. Hopefully, he will be back by training camp.”

Franklin, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year $2,547,057 contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he returned to Indianapolis on a three-year, $12 million deal.

He was entering the final year of that contract in 2024 and was slated to make a base salary of $2.88 million when he signed a three-year, $31 million extension.

In 2024, Franklin appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 173 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two interceptions and six pass deflections.