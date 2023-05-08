Colts Looking Into Whether Commanders Tampered With Andrew Luck?

On Sunday, ESPN’s John Keim mentioned in his article that the Commanders had “phoned about retired Andrew Luck” while they were conducting an exhaustive search at quarterback.

Keim doesn’t say who the Commanders contacted specifically regarding Luck, but Colts owner Jim Irsay last posted a warning to teams about the retired quarterback:

If any NFL Team,attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him)… to play for their Franchise – it would be a clear Violation of the League’s Tampering Policy. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 8, 2023

Stephen Holder of ESPN spoke with a Colts’ source who said that the team is unclear about the nature of the conversations between the Commanders and Luck. However, Holder adds that Indianapolis is “seeking to learn more about what exactly transpired and whether any tampering occurred.”

The Colts obviously hold Luck’s rights after he retired and could file tampering charges against the Commanders if they contacted Luck direction or even through an intermediary.

Luck has maintained that he’s happy in retirement and not looking to return to the NFL.

Luck, 33, was a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2012 out of Stanford. He finished the third year of his six-year, $139.125 million contract that included $87 million guaranteed and was set to make base salaries of $9.125 million, $11 million and $11 million over the final three years of his deal at the time he retired.

For his career, Luck threw for 23,671 yards while completing 60.8 percent of his passes to go along with 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions over the course of six seasons and 86 games.

Luck was the 2018 Comeback Player of the Year and a four-time Pro Bowl selection.