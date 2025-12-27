Colts Made Seven Moves, Placed Three On IR Including DT DeForest Buckner

Per Adam Schefter, the Colts have placed WR Anthony Gould, TE Drew Ogletree, and DT DeForest Buckner on IR.

The team also activated WR Ashton Dulin from IR, signed DT Chris Wormley to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, and elevated C Jimmy Morrissey and G Josh Sills to the active roster.

Buckner aggravated a neck injury, per Mike Chappell, and will subsequently undergo surgery.

It’s a rough break for Buckner, who was activated from injured reserve ahead of Week 16’s Monday Night loss to the 49ers. He returned to the lineup after being out since the beginning of November.

Buckner, 31, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016 out of Oregon. He was in the final year of his four-year, $18.19 million contract when the 49ers picked up his fifth-year option.

San Francisco traded Buckner to the Colts for a first-round pick in 2020. Indianapolis promptly signed Buckner to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He was due $20.25 million in the final year of the deal and later signed a two-year, $46 million extension with the Colts.

In 2025, Buckner appeared in 10 games for the Colts and recorded 47 tackles, four sacks, and nine tackles for loss.