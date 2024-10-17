Colts Made Two Practice Squad Moves

The Indianapolis Colts have released LB Austin Ajiake from the practice squad and signed WR Ethan Fernea in a corresponding move, per the NFL transaction wire.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

QB Jason Bean (Injured) LB Liam Anderson S Marcel Dabo (International) WR D.J. Montgomery CB Jaylin Simpson WR Laquon Treadwell TE Sean McKeon OL Atonio Mafi DB Ronnie Harrison DE Titus Leo DT Josiah Bronson DE Derek Rivers CB Kelvin Joseph DB Alex Johnson RB Trent Pennix T Jack Wilson RB Salvon Ahmed WR Ethan Fernea

Fernea, 25, signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in May of 2022. He was among their final roster cuts and signed on with the Colts’ practice squad.

He returned on a futures deal for the 2023 season before being cut loose again and landing on the practice squad. Fernea once again signed a futures deal in 2024 before being cut in August.

In 2023, Fernea appeared in three games for the Colts but didn’t record any statistics.