Colts Made Two Practice Squad Moves

The Indianapolis Colts have released LB Austin Ajiake from the practice squad and signed WR Ethan Fernea in a corresponding move, per the NFL transaction wire.
Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:
- QB Jason Bean (Injured)
- LB Liam Anderson
- S Marcel Dabo (International)
- WR D.J. Montgomery
- CB Jaylin Simpson
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- TE Sean McKeon
- OL Atonio Mafi
- DB Ronnie Harrison
- DE Titus Leo
- DT Josiah Bronson
- DE Derek Rivers
- CB Kelvin Joseph
- DB Alex Johnson
- RB Trent Pennix
- T Jack Wilson
- RB Salvon Ahmed
- WR Ethan Fernea
Fernea, 25, signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in May of 2022. He was among their final roster cuts and signed on with the Colts’ practice squad.
He returned on a futures deal for the 2023 season before being cut loose again and landing on the practice squad. Fernea once again signed a futures deal in 2024 before being cut in August.
In 2023, Fernea appeared in three games for the Colts but didn’t record any statistics.
