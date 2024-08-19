Colts Make Five Moves, Activate DT Raekwon Davis

According to Mike Chappell, the Colts have activated DT Raekwon Davis from the non-football injury list and are waiving injured OL Josh Sills.

The team is also signing C Mike Panasiuk and LB Mike Smith Jr. while placing C Ryan Coll on injured reserve.

Davis, 27, was originally drafted by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2020 draft. Davis signed a four-year, $5.7 million rookie deal with Miami and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Colts signed him to a two-year, $14 million deal.

In 2023, Davis appeared in all 17 games and recorded 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.