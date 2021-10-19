Colts Make Seven Moves Including Waiving QB Jacob Eason

The Indianapolis Colts announced several roster moves on Tuesday including waiving QB Jacob Eason.

The full list includes:

Colts elevated K Michael Badgley to their active roster.

to their active roster. Colts activated QB Sam Ehlinger from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Colts placed WR Parris Campbell on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Colts waived QB Jacob Eason and DT Chris Williams .

and DT . Colts placed S Jordan Lucas and CB Marvell Tell III on the practice squad injured list.

Eason, 22, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Colts. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $4,027,264 contract with the Colts that included a $732,264 signing bonus.

During his college career at Georgia and Washington, Eason threw for 5,590 yards while completing 59.8 percent of his passes to go along with 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over the course of three seasons and 29 games.