Colts Make Four Roster Moves

The Indianapolis Colts have announced that they are placing K Rodrigo Blankenship on injured reserve and activating veteran WR T.Y. Hilton.
We have activated WR T.Y. Hilton from IR and elevated K Michael Badgley and S Jordan Lucas to the active roster from the practice squad for #HOUvsIND.
We have also placed K Rodrigo Blankenship on IR.
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 16, 2021
The Colts are also elevating K Michael Badgley and S Jordan Lucas for their Week 6 game against the Texans.
Hilton, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $65.547 million contract that included $39 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $14,542,000 in 2020.
Hilton was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.
He was placed on injured reserve due to an upper back/neck injury coming out of the preseason.
In 2020, Hilton appeared in 15 games for the Colts and caught 56 passes for 762 yards receiving and five touchdowns.
