Colts Make Seven Roster Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed WR Juwann Winfree to the roster, in addition to six other practice squad moves.

The Colts restored OL Jack Anderson from the practice squad injured list and signed WR Tyrie Cleveland and WR Zavier Scott.

In corresponding moves, the team cut WR Anthony Miller, G Dakoda Shepley and WR Racey McMath.

Winfree, 26, is a former sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos out of Colorado back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Denver, but was placed on injured reserve as a rookie.

The Broncos opted to waive Winfree coming out of training camp in 2020 and he caught on with the Packers’ practice squad. He bounced on and off Green Bay’s active roster during the past three seasons.

Green Bay declined to bring Winfree back this offseason and he caught on with the Colts in May. He’s bounced on and off their practice squad and active roster this season.

In 2022, Winfree appeared in three games for the Packers, catching one pass on four targets for 17 yards.