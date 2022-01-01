Colts Make 10 Roster Moves, Including Activating QB Carson Wentz

The Colts announced that they have activated three players from the COVID-19 list, including QB Carson Wentz, CB T.J. Carrie, and T Braden Smith.

The team is also elevating LS Kyle Nelson, CB Will Redmond, QB Brett Hundley, and DT Chris Williams from the practice squad for their upcoming game. Additionally, the team is waiving C Joey Hunt and T Greg Senat, as well as activating CB Chris Wilcox from the COVID reserve list.

Wentz, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for draft compensation.

In 2021, Wentz has appeared in 15 games for the Colts and completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 3,230 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 188 and a touchdown.