Colts Make Three Moves, Including Placing S Khari Willis On Injured Reserve

The Colts announced they have placed S Khari Willis on injured reserve and activated WR Dezmon Patmon from IR.

We have activated WR Dezmon Patmon from IR and placed S Khari Willis on IR. We have elevated S Jahleel Addae to the active roster from the practice squad for #NYJvsIND. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 4, 2021

Indianapolis also elevated S Jahleel Addae from the practice squad for Thursday night’s game against the Jets.

Willis, 25, was drafted by the Colts in the fourth round out of Michigan State in 2019 after the team traded up to select him. He’s in the third year of a four-year deal worth $3,285,102 with a $765,102 signing bonus.

In 2021, Willis has appeared in seven games for the Colts and recorded 38 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, two interceptions and three pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 77 safety out of 86 qualifying players.