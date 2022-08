Colts Make Three Roster Moves

The Colts announced on Tuesday they have signed C Alex Mollette and placed WR John Hurst and OL Carter O’Donnell on injured reserve.

That will end the seasons for Hurst or O’Donnell unless they’re released with a settlement later this season. They’ll then be able to sign with another team once healthy.

Hurst, 26, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia back in May of 2020. He made the team coming out of the preseason but was waived in October and re-signed to the practice squad. He was cut in November but caught on with the Chargers practice squad.

Los Angeles brought him back on a futures deal for the 2021 season but waived him coming out of the preseason. He returned to Tampa Bay on the practice squad and bounced on and off for the rest of the season.

During his college career, Hurst appeared in 35 games and recorded 77 receptions for 1,242 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.