Colts Make Three Roster Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they waived G Atonio Mafi and DT Pheldarius Payne on Friday.

Indianapolis also officially signed undrafted RB Ulysses Bentley IV.

Mafi, 24, transitioned from defensive line to offensive line after two seasons at UCLA. He was named second-team All-Pac 12 in 2022. The Patriots selected him with the No. 144 pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4,175,540 when New England cut him loose. He caught on with the Colts’ practice squad in December.

In 2024, Mafi appeared in three games for the Colts.