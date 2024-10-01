Colts Make Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced they re-signed RB Trent Pennix to their practice squad and cut K Spencer Schrader in a corresponding move. 

Colts Helmet

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

  1. QB Jason Bean (Injured)
  2. LB Austin Ajiake
  3. LB Liam Anderson
  4. S Marcel Dabo (International)
  5. RB Evan Hull
  6. WR D.J. Montgomery
  7. CB Jaylin Simpson
  8. WR Laquon Treadwell
  9. TE Sean McKeon
  10. OL Atonio Mafi
  11. DB David Long
  12. DB Ronnie Harrison
  13. CB Gregory Junior
  14. DE Titus Leo
  15. DT Josiah Bronson
  16. DE Derek Rivers
  17. CB Kelvin Joseph
  18. RB Trent Pennix

Pennix, 24, played as a running back and tight end during his college career. He signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of NC State back in May. 

Pennis was waived with an injury settlement in August. 

During his college career, Pennix recorded 55 receptions for 712 yards (12.9 YPC) and 11 touchdowns, to go along with 41 rushing attempts for 240 yards (5.9 YPC) and one touchdown. 

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply