Colts Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they re-signed RB Trent Pennix to their practice squad and cut K Spencer Schrader in a corresponding move.
Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:
- QB Jason Bean (Injured)
- LB Austin Ajiake
- LB Liam Anderson
- S Marcel Dabo (International)
- RB Evan Hull
- WR D.J. Montgomery
- CB Jaylin Simpson
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- TE Sean McKeon
- OL Atonio Mafi
- DB David Long
- DB Ronnie Harrison
- CB Gregory Junior
- DE Titus Leo
- DT Josiah Bronson
- DE Derek Rivers
- CB Kelvin Joseph
- RB Trent Pennix
Pennix, 24, played as a running back and tight end during his college career. He signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of NC State back in May.
Pennis was waived with an injury settlement in August.
During his college career, Pennix recorded 55 receptions for 712 yards (12.9 YPC) and 11 touchdowns, to go along with 41 rushing attempts for 240 yards (5.9 YPC) and one touchdown.
