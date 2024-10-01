Colts Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they re-signed RB Trent Pennix to their practice squad and cut K Spencer Schrader in a corresponding move.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

QB Jason Bean (Injured) LB Austin Ajiake LB Liam Anderson S Marcel Dabo (International) RB Evan Hull WR D.J. Montgomery CB Jaylin Simpson WR Laquon Treadwell TE Sean McKeon OL Atonio Mafi DB David Long DB Ronnie Harrison CB Gregory Junior DE Titus Leo DT Josiah Bronson DE Derek Rivers CB Kelvin Joseph RB Trent Pennix

Pennix, 24, played as a running back and tight end during his college career. He signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of NC State back in May.

Pennis was waived with an injury settlement in August.

During his college career, Pennix recorded 55 receptions for 712 yards (12.9 YPC) and 11 touchdowns, to go along with 41 rushing attempts for 240 yards (5.9 YPC) and one touchdown.