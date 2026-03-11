Colts Nearing Two-Year Extension For Daniel Jones

Ian Rapoport reports that the Colts and QB Daniel Jones are nearing an agreement on a two-year contract extension.

Rapoport adds that there is optimism the deal could be done today, so be sure to check NFLTR regarding a potential update.

Jordan Schultz reported that the Colts have made significant progress on a long-term deal with Jones, after he initially reported that the Colts and Jones had agreed on a long-term deal but later backtracked and deleted the tweet. His most recent update clarified that nothing is final, but significant progress has been made.

Indianapolis used the transition tag on Jones to prevent him from hitting the open market before the legal tampering period. The transition tag would cost $37.833 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season, but now the two sides are close to a deal to keep him in Indianapolis beyond this year.

Jones, 28, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Colts and completed 68% of his passes for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also added 164 yards rushing and an additional five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Colts and Jones as the news is available.