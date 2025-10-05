Colts Not Expected To Trade QB Anthony Richardson Before Deadline

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that among the potential quarterbacks available for trade this season, Colts backup Anthony Richardson is “least likely” to be traded.

Sources who spoke with Jones “immediately shot down the potential of a trade out of Indianapolis in the next few weeks.”

Jones explains that the Colts are maintained their belief in Richardson, even though Daniel Jones has clearly secured the starting job for the foreseeable future.

Jones does mention that it’s unlikely the Colts will pick up Richardson’s fifth-year option next year.

Richardson’s agent had some interesting comments after his client was demoted, but it seems like he’s gonna finish out the season in Indianapolis.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson appeared in 11 games and completed 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 86 times for 499 yards and six touchdowns.