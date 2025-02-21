Colts Officially Announce Four New Coaching Hires

The Indianapolis Colts have officially announced their 2025 coaching staff under HC Shane Steichen.

Here are the Colts’ new coaching hires for 2025:

Former Bengals DC Lou Anarumo as DC

as DC Former Bengals LB coach James Bettcher as LB coach

as LB coach Former Giants pass game coordinator/DB coach Jerome Henderson as DB coach

as DB coach Former Ravens pass game coordinator/secondary coach Chris Hewitt as pass game coordinator/secondary coach

Anarumo, 58, began his coaching career at Wagner back in 1989 as their RB coach. He worked for a few universities before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Dolphins in 2012 as their DB coach.

The Giants hired Anarumo as their DB coach in 2018 but he left the following season to take the defensive coordinator job with the Bengals. Anarumo has been with the Bengals since the 2019 season as their defensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Bengals defense ranked No. 25 in yards allowed, No. 25 in points allowed, No. 21 in passing yards allowed and No. 19 in rushing yards allowed.