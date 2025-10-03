Colts Officially Rule Out Four Players From Week 5, Including WR Alec Pierce

The Indianapolis Colts announced they’ve officially ruled out WR Alec Pierce (concussion), CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles), S Daniel Scott (knee), and RB Tyler Goodson from Week 5.

per Coach Steichen multiple players have been ruled out for #LVvsIND. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 3, 2025

This results in Pierce and Moore now missing the last two games with their injuries. It’s a tough break for Indianapolis’ receiving core, given Pierce has emerged as a standout offensive player over the last couple of years.

Pierce, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He’s in the final year of a four-year $6,601,342 rookie contract that included a $1,980,976 signing bonus.

In 2025, Pierce has appeared in three games for the Colts and recorded nine receptions for 171 yards (19.0 YPC) and no touchdowns.