Colts Officially Rule Out Three From Week 4 Including WR Alec Pierce

Colts HC Shane Steichen announced they’ve ruled out WR Alec Pierce (concussion), CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles), and G Matt Goncalves (toe) from Week 4 against the Rams.

It’s a tough break for Indianapolis going into a tough game against Los Angeles, given that Pierce has been a standout offensive player over the last couple of years.

Pierce, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He’s in the final year of a four-year $6,601,342 rookie contract that included a $1,980,976 signing bonus.

In 2025, Pierce has appeared in three games for the Colts and recorded nine receptions for 171 yards (19.0 YPC) and no touchdowns.