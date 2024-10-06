Colts OL Will Fries Suffers Severe Right Tibia Injury

Update: According to Mike Chappell, Fries went to the hospital due to a fractured tibia, which will likely end his season.

Colts OL Will Fries was quickly ruled out on Sunday against the Jaguars after appearing to severely injure his right leg.

Fries’ left was placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field with his fist raised in the air.

Fries, 26, was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round out of Penn State in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year deal worth $3,565,375 that includes a $85,375 signing bonus, which he is currently in the final year of.

In 2024, Fries appeared in and started five games for the Colts.

We will have more news on Fries as it becomes available.