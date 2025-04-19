Texas DT Alfred Collins Visited Five Teams

Texas DT Alfred Collins had five top-30 visits in the pre-draft process.

Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, Collins has taken visits with:

Collins, 23, was a four-star recruit and the second-ranked strongside defensive end in the 2020 recruiting class out of Bastrop, Texas. He committed to Texas and spent all five seasons there.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Collins as the No. 8-ranked defensive tackle and the No. 68 overall player in the class with a second to third round grade.

In his collegiate career, Collins appeared in 64 games and made 28 starts, recording 142 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 13 passes defended and an interception.