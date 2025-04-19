AFC Notes: Tank Dell, Trevor Lawrence, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox ‘s one-year, $2,200,000 contract includes a $167,500 signing bonus, and $1,000,000 of his $2,032,500 base salary is guaranteed. (OverTheCap)

SI.com's Albert Breer would lean towards QB Daniel Jones starting for the Colts as of now because of the underwhelming start to QB Anthony Richardson's career.

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said improving his footwork has been a point of emphasis throughout this offseason.

“I’ve known about my footwork over the years of playing that I felt like have been a little bit of a weakness, so there’s some things that we’ve talked about of just, what are those things?” Lawrence said, via Sports Illustrated. “What are we identifying as things to work on?”

Lawrence added that the team’s new system, which employs a variety of West Coast concepts, is predicated on having good footwork and timing.

“The system is built around timing and tying your feet to your progression, and playing on-time and so it allows you to get backside, it allows you to get to checkdowns or whatever it may be, and you can feel comfortable playing on-time, and more than any system I’ve ever learned, it’s structured and based on that, and it’s so everything’s tied exactly to, alright this route is on this timing, so then your next progression is off of this footwork, off this timing, so it all ties in perfect,” Lawrence explained.

Lawrence believes that HC Liam Coen‘s system will fit his skillset perfectly and he is working on adjusting to it.

“Obviously it’s early, but as far as just what the main, I guess, priorities are going to be for us and how they see the game, and our offense, what we want to build it around, like all those things I’m in alignment with, I think just the few things we’ve talked about as far as synching the feet to the progressions, into all these things, is really important as a quarterback, I think I’m going to be able to play even faster and get through progressions and feel confident, and trust that,” Lawrence said.

Texans

Texans WR Tank Dell is expected to miss the entire 2025 season after undergoing surgery on his knee in March. GM Nick Caserio said they aren’t putting any timetables on Dell’s return.

“Making progress,” Caserio said, via Aaron Wilson. “Try not to put any timetables on it because none of us are doctors, I’m certainly not smart enough to be a doctor. So, when they’re ready, they’re ready. Once they give us the information, then we’ll adjust accordingly.”

In addition to tearing his ACL, Dell suffered a dislocation and tore multiple other ligaments in his knee. Orthopedic surgeon David Chao said the significance of Dell’s injury is inherently “career-threatening.”

“This is a much more difficult recovery than just an ACL, it’s a knee dislocation with three of four major ligaments torn and it’s a long road back,” Chao said. “Unfortunately, it has to be considered career-threatening, but we all hope not career-ending. Surgery is usually staged with this severe an injury. Whatever you can repair, you repair now, the MCL and LCL. The ACL is typically a reconstruction and you delay that until later when swelling goes down and there’s more mobility.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said Dell is staying in good spirits with his recovery.

“Yeah, Tank, he’s still going along through the process of recovering and healing,” Ryans said. “He’s in great spirits. That’s the main thing about Tank. He’s got a smile on his face while he’s going through the rehab process. So, he’s headed there. In due time, he’ll be back.”