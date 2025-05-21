Colts Owner Jim Irsay Passed Away At 65

The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday that team owner Jim Irsay passed away at the age of 65.

Here’s the full statement from the Colts regarding the news:

“We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon. Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed. Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them.

“Some of Jim’s fondest memories came from his youth working training camps in Baltimore and growing relationships with players, coaches, and staff whom he considered his extended family. He worked in every department before he was named the youngest general manager in team history in 1984 when the Colts arrived in Indianapolis. When he took sole ownership in 1997, he led the Colts to countless division titles and brought the city its first Super Bowl Championship. Jim’s love and appreciation for the NFL in addition to its history, tradition, and principles influenced him to become a steward of the game throughout his 50-plus years in the league.

“Jim’s generosity can be felt all over Indianapolis, the state of Indiana and the country. He made philanthropy a daily endeavor. He never hesitated to help countless organizations and individuals live better lives. Music was one of Jim’s passions and the ability to share his band and collection with millions of people across the world brought him tremendous joy. Simply put, he wanted to make the world a better place and that philosophy never wavered all the way up to his passing. Jim will be deeply missed by his family, the Colts organization, and fans everywhere, but we remain inspired by his caring and unique spirit.”

Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the passing of Irsay:

“We were deeply saddened to learn of Jim Irsay’s passing today. Jim was a friend, and a man deeply committed to his family, the game, the Colts, and the Indianapolis community. He spent his life and career in the National Football League. Starting as a teenager as a Colts’ ballboy, he learned every position in the organization before assuming leadership of the Colts approximately 30 years ago. Jim’s Colts won the Super Bowl, hosted another and built Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Within the League, Jim was an active Chairman of the Legislative Committee and member of the Finance Committee. He led with integrity, passion and care for the Colts’ players, coaches and staff, and his courageous work in support of mental health will be a lasting legacy. Outside of football, he was a talented musician and built an extraordinary collection of historical and musical artifacts that he shared with people across the country.

“On behalf of the entire NFL, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Jim’s daughters and their families, and to his many friends throughout the NFL.”

Irsay’s father, Robert Irsay, purchased the Baltimore Colts when he was just 12 years old and later moved the team to Indianapolis. Jim joined the Colts’ professional staff in 1982 and spent years as the team’s VP/GM from 1984 until 1996.

Robert passed away in 1997, but Jim had assumed day-to-day management of the Colts a few years earlier. He became the principal owner of the franchise at the age of 37.

During his 38 years as either the team’s VP/GM and as principal owner, Irsay led the franchise to a record of 316-294-1, which includes 16 playoff appearances, two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2006.

Our sympathies are with the Irsay family, as well as the Colts organization and fans.