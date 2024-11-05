Colts Place C Ryan Kelly On IR, Claim S Darren Hall

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have placed C Ryan Kelly on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least four games.

They filled the open roster spot by claiming S Darren Hall off the waiver wire from the Cardinals.

Kelly, 31, is a former first-round pick by the Colts back in 2016 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10.45 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $1.4 million for the 2019 season.

The Colts picked up Kelly’s fifth-year option for the 2020 season which paid him a base salary of $10.35 million. He then signed a four-year, $50 million extension with Indianapolis.

Kelly is due a base salary of $11.375 million in the last year of that deal. He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Kelly has appeared in seven games for the Colts, making seven starts at center. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 19 center out of 36 qualifying players.

Hall, 24, was a three-year starter at San Diego State and first team All-MWC in 2020. The Falcons drafted Hall with pick No. 108 overall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hall signed a four-year deal worth $4,284,748 million with a $804,748 million signing bonus. He was in the third year of that contract when Atlanta waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Colts’ practice squad and finished out the year. Hall later signed a futures deal with the Cardinals for the 2024 season but was waived.

In 2024, Hall has appeared in four games for the Cardinals and recorded one tackle.